4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $934,000

AMAZING HOME on the 5th Fairway of the Forty-Niners Country Club! A must-see true Arizona classic Adobe home. 16-inch thick exposed adobe walls. Open beam ceiling, polished concrete floors and counter tops t/o. 4-BDRMS, 3-BATHS, 3,096 SF and a 3-Car garage. Add'l room off the kitchen could be used as an office or butler's pantry. Recently updated kitchen features an island with quartz top. The master suite features custom built-ins. Other features include central vac, RO, water softener, recirculating H20, whole house fan, new spa/pool heater, window coverings, auto safety pool cover and built-in closets in every room. 4-sets of French doors make indoor/outdoor living a reality. Wrap-around post and beam porch w/metal roof invites you into the lush backyard w/Pebble-Tec pool and spa.

