4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $949,000

Fully Remodeled Foothills Home w/Spectacular Mtn Views! 3/4 acre lot in the desirable Santa Catalina Estates! Custom home features open Great Room w/beautiful exposed wood beams, picture windows, engineered wood floors thru-out, soaring vaulted ceilings, new interior doors/hardware, upgraded recessed lighting, 3 car garage w/storage room & more. Brand new gourmet Kitchen offers quartz slab counters, soft-close cabinets, 6-burner gas range, center island w/seating area & under cabinet accent lighting. Breakfast/Dining area leads to private side yard. Spacious Master Suite has sweeping Mtn views & walk-in closet w/custom closet built-ins. Stunning Master Bath offers his/hers vanities, custom shower & soaking tub. Covered back patio leads to built-in BBQ grill, pool & more views! Agent/Owner

