4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $949,900

Luxurious renovated estate sitting on a private fully fenced 5 acre lot just a 1/4 mile from Saguaro National Park East. This spacious completely remodeled 4,130 sqft home features 4BR+den/4BA, expansive 14 ft ceilings with an abundance of natural light & breathtaking Catalina & Rincon Mountain views through walls of windows. Hardwood & saltillo tile flooring, split bedroom layout, heated swimming pool & hot tub, roomy 5 car garage with 2021 installed washer & dryer, electric entry gates, dual pane windows, 3 romantic fireplaces, galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances, travertine counters & pantry and stunning saguaro studded natural desert landscaping. Property has horse facilities including a fully fenced Olympic size dressage arena & stalls & runs for 4 horses.

