4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $950,000

Tortolita Mountain Dream! Stunning home at the end of a cul-de-sac providing ample privacy w/ SPECTACULAR sunrise/sunsets and breathtaking MOUNTAIN VIEWS of the Tortolitas and Pusch Ridge/Catalinas. 4,054sqft of abundant living space is amazingly paired with a 1,304sqft 3-car premium epoxied garage. An additional 1,318sqft covered patio and deck provide the ideal space for ALL of your entertaining needs and desires! Perfectly situated on 4.26 acres with soaring ceilings, the perfect amount of dual pane windows capturing the amazing Southwest sunshine, full LED lighting, smart technology throughout, BRAND NEW exterior paint, NEW paved road July 12th in addition to your very own private road for dual access, and SO MANY MORE UPGRADES that the list goes on! Welcome to Your Desert Dream!

