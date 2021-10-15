Set high on 5 acres overlooking the Tanque Verde Valley, this newly constructed gem has panoramic views of the Catalina & Rincon Mountains as well as breathtaking city/sunset views. Zoning allows homeowner to add two more structures: guest house, RV/hobby garage, etc on property. House efficiently designed for comfortably living & working with four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, open floorplan w/ office that could be a formal dining room or another sitting room, and a media/bonus room. Though it is bright, open and airy, there are plenty of spaces to find privacy. 10-12 foot ceilings throughout, luxurious master bathroom & beautiful kitchen w/professional grade appliances, all wood cabinetry, and quartz countertops. Plenty of room in back for a pool & dream yard overlooking acreage.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $960,000
