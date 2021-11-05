Rare opportunity to own one of the best lot locations in sought after 49ers Country Club! Located between hole 10 and 18 with amazing golf course, lake, and mountain views. Hard to find new construction designed and built by Desert Courtyard Homes. Brilliantly thought out floorplan to maximize square footage and have what feels like 4000 SF in a 3207 SF home with no hallways. Bright and spacious Greatroom floorplan. This 4BD plus den, PLUS a media room, 3.5BA offers plenty of all usable versatile space. All the right touches including 10' & 12' coffered ceilings, solid 8ft Shaker doors throughout, 48'' Oven/stove/cooktop/hood, beautiful stone work, brick paver drive ways, garage entry drop bench, view capturing walls of windows, and much more! Must see! Priced to sell!
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $962,050
