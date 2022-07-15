4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $965,000

COME TAKE A LOOK AT THIS STUNNING BRAND NEW CUSTOM HOME. IT WILL BE FINISHED BY THE END OF AUGUST. THIS HOME SITS ON A LOT THAT IS JUST SHY OF 2 ACRES (1.97 ACRES) WITH STUNNING 360 DEGREE VIEWS. BUILDER HAS DEFINITELY PAID ATTENTION TO DETAIL FROM THE 2X6 FRAME TO THE BLOWN IN INSULATION THAT MAKES THE HOME AS ENERGY EFFICIENT AS POSSIBLE. IT INCLUDES DUAL HVAC UNITS AND A FIRE SUPPRESSION SYSTEM. FRONT DOOR IS BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM WROUGHT IRON. GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, MATCHING APPLIANCES AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN. THE MASTER BEDROOM IS SPACIOUS WITH A HIS AND HERS WALK IN CLOSET. ALL BEDROOMS LARGER THAN THE USUAL REQUIREMENT. HOME HAS AN ATTACHED 3 CAR GARAGE AND AN ADDITIONAL 2 CAR GARAGE/WORKSHOP IN THE BACKYARD. LOT HAS ENOUGH ROOM FOR YOUR TOYS, RVS, HORSES, FARM ANIMALS. NO HOA.