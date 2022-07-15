 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $965,000

COME TAKE A LOOK AT THIS STUNNING BRAND NEW CUSTOM HOME. IT WILL BE FINISHED BY THE END OF AUGUST. THIS HOME SITS ON A LOT THAT IS JUST SHY OF 2 ACRES (1.97 ACRES) WITH STUNNING 360 DEGREE VIEWS. BUILDER HAS DEFINITELY PAID ATTENTION TO DETAIL FROM THE 2X6 FRAME TO THE BLOWN IN INSULATION THAT MAKES THE HOME AS ENERGY EFFICIENT AS POSSIBLE. IT INCLUDES DUAL HVAC UNITS AND A FIRE SUPPRESSION SYSTEM. FRONT DOOR IS BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM WROUGHT IRON. GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, MATCHING APPLIANCES AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN. THE MASTER BEDROOM IS SPACIOUS WITH A HIS AND HERS WALK IN CLOSET. ALL BEDROOMS LARGER THAN THE USUAL REQUIREMENT. HOME HAS AN ATTACHED 3 CAR GARAGE AND AN ADDITIONAL 2 CAR GARAGE/WORKSHOP IN THE BACKYARD. LOT HAS ENOUGH ROOM FOR YOUR TOYS, RVS, HORSES, FARM ANIMALS. NO HOA.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News