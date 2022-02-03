STUNNING foothills dream in a PRIME location with views! Experience soaring ceilings as you enter this elegantly updated home. Old world charm is infused into the gourmet kitchen boasting tons of storage, high end appliances and a custom floor to ceiling stacked stone fireplace. There is a guest suite with full bath and access to the patio as well as a private master bedroom wing on the first floor. For those needing their own space, there is a family room with an adjoining office/5th bedroom/flex space to provide options to spread out! Upstairs you will find a loft with 2 bedrooms and full bath. Outside is designed for carefree living with heated pool, spa, viewing deck and more. District 16 schools and world class shopping, restaurants and more make this the perfect place to call home!
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $975,000
