 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $995,000

Located in the heart of Tucson, this new construction home is in the historic Indian House Estates on .64 acres and privately gated. Views of the desert and mountains are enjoyed from this custom home. Gourmets dream kitchen, w/ tons of beautiful white cabinets, huge island, black stainless appliances large pantry and open for entertaining. Luxurious owners ste. has large walk-in closet, patio access, dual vanity & gorgeous shower. Stunning finishes throughout include custom vanities, countertops in quartz, leather granite & mesquite, custom hardware, great room is bright and open, oversized bedrooms, extra large 3 car garage, expansive covered porch with pavers, inviting front courtyard with custom gate, long paver driveway, enclosed backyard and beautiful light fixtures throughout.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tucson’s 'gray water' program failing to produce results

Tucson’s 'gray water' program failing to produce results

For Star subscribers: A recent city study showed that fewer than 30 residents said they’re taking advantage of the decade-old initiative to re-use some of their household water for landscaping. The program pays homeowners up to $1,000 to purchase needed equipment.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News