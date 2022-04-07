4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $995,000

Located in the heart of Tucson, this new construction home is in the historic Indian House Estates on .64 acres and privately gated. Views of the desert and mountains are enjoyed from this custom home. Gourmets dream kitchen, w/ tons of beautiful white cabinets, huge island, black stainless appliances large pantry and open for entertaining. Luxurious owners ste. has large walk-in closet, patio access, dual vanity & gorgeous shower. Stunning finishes throughout include custom vanities, countertops in quartz, leather granite & mesquite, custom hardware, great room is bright and open, oversized bedrooms, extra large 3 car garage, expansive covered porch with pavers, inviting front courtyard with custom gate, long paver driveway, enclosed backyard and beautiful light fixtures throughout.