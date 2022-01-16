 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $995,000

This charming property has been beautifully renovated, including the gourmet kitchen. The main house boasts 3 bedrooms plus an office with murphy bed. The attached guest suite has a separate entrance and has a studio bedroom with kitchen/bath. This home has it all, pool, mountain views,3 car garage & guest quarters situated in a small private, gated foothills community. District 16/Catalina FTH schools. Lots of privacy & very quiet.The main living space has both tile & wood floors with quartz counters.The outdoor living space has a sparkling pool, panoramic views of the mountains & city lights, as well as ample space for ''toys'' such as ATV's etc. The 3 car garage has one bay that is separate and is air conditioned, perfect workshop or exercise room, don't miss this beautiful custom home

