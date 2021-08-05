Amazing, custom home Located at the end of private road backing into (protected Peak) on 3.31 acreswith spectacular 360 deg panoramic mountain, city views. 4br w/walk in closets 4 full baths. Main &2nd br have access to flagstone covered patio. Gourmet kitchen w/prep Island, SS monogram appliances.24' Porcelain tiles throughout, Knotty Alder doors and matching cabinetry. 287 sq ft office off garagew/fitted cabinets, has own entrance. Extended 3 car garage, w/utility room. Unique and amazing large(party) Ramada to enjoy w/family and friends overlooking Tucson Valley and Catalina mtns. A must see!!Enough room for swimming pool, horses, RV garage etc if desired.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $999,999
