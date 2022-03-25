 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Vail - $1,995

4 Bedroom Home in Vail - $1,995

New build home with 4 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms located in a gated community. Split bedroom floor plan with high ceilings throughout, tile flooring in the main areas and a big open great room that opens to the back yard.. The kitchen features granite countertops, center island with sink, breakfast bar area, all black appliances with a gas stove. Washer/dryer hookups only. Primary bedroom is nice sized and has attached bathroom with an upgraded shower package. Back yard is fully walled and has a covered patio and there are no neighbors behind you. This home is located in the award-winning Vail School District.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News