 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Vail - $150,000

4 Bedroom Home in Vail - $150,000

Great horse property adjacent to Cienega Creek preserve. 4 large bedrooms with a split bedroom floorplan. Master features an ensuite with garden tub and separate shower. Large kitchen opens to dining area and rear patio. Huge laundry room with room for a sewing table or crafting. The home needs work but there is so much value for the money. Property also has a railroad box car for extra storage. Lots of flat cleared areas for animals or ?? Paved road access to the property which is unusual at this price. Better hurry to this one! Being sold As Is.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Neighborhood group plots change of course for Oro Valley golf links
Subscriber

Neighborhood group plots change of course for Oro Valley golf links

  • Updated
  • 4 min to read

For Star subscribers: An abandoned golf course could soon find new life as a nature preserve, with impressive views of the Catalina Mountains, “phenomenal native vegetation,” petroglyphs, walking trails and wildlife. First, though, community conservationists must raise $1.8 million in two months to buy it. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News