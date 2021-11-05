 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Vail - $275,000

4 Bedroom Home in Vail - $275,000

Brand New Manufactured Home in the final stages of construction. Estimated completion in October, 2021. The pictures are of similar models and show colors, options and features that may be different than the actual home. Features include 5 Ton Heat Pump, matching Frigidaire black side-by-side fridge, microwave, electric oven/range, dishwasher, farmhouse sink in kitchen, and oversized island to name a few! Contact us today for more information about our new construction process. This 1+ acre horse property is 10 minutes from I-10. Owner/Agent

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News