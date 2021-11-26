Your new contemporary home has it all. Built in 2019 in the sought after Vail School District, your new home boasts energy efficiency, high ceilings, and an open-concept finished with modern touches. Move in to your turn-key home and relax in the privacy of your fully landscaped back yard or take the mountain views in from the front of your new home. With 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and additional office space, only one question remains: When would you like your keys?
4 Bedroom Home in Vail - $367,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A woman was killed when she was hit by a vehicle as she was lying in the roadway. Tucson Police arrested another woman for leaving the scene.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Take a look inside this home that sold for $4 million in Tucson.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A new coffee shop, scooter rental and wedding business on Mount Lemmon near Tucson are slated to open by next summer.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Local developers, HSL Properties, are planning a 126-room Springhill Suites hotel on Tucson's south side.
A woman was killed and a man was injured after the vehicle they were in went off the road and crashed into a tree on Tucson's southeast side.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A pair of ranches and a ghost town will be conserved for wildlife and recreation under separate deals brokered earlier this month by nonprofit land trusts.
- Updated
Gunfire near South Mission and West Drexel roads was reported to police about 6 a.m. Sunday.
- Updated
The unidentified Pima County Sheriff's Department deputy was found mortally wounded inside his patrol vehicle about 3 p.m. Thursday.
- Updated
One person was killed and two others were injured in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Tucson's east side.
- Updated
A new investigation by The Arizona Republic and a new report analyzing the Maricopa County election "audit" reveal the harsh truth: It had ill intent, was ill-conceived and was carried out badly.