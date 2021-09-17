IMMACULATE, like-new, Richmond American home located in the award winning Vail School District! Highly sought-after Larimar floorplan in the Seasons at Old Vail, located just east of Houghton and Mary Ann Cleveland. This home was completed in December of 2020 and has only been lived in for 8 months! You will be swept off your feet the minute you enter this gorgeous home that shows like a model! Diagonal 13''x13'' tile throughout the entire house..no carpet! Soaring 9 foot ceilings and tastefully updated light fixtures make this home stand out. The open kitchen boasts granite countertops, SS appliances, a generous island, and an oversized pantry. Split floor plan allows for privacy in the Master Bedroom. The beautiful ensuite bathroom boasts double vanities, tile surround in the shower and a spacious walk-in closet. The guest bath offers ample space with double vanities and a shower/tub combo. An extended slider in the great room offers brilliant natural light. Oversized back yard on a corner lot is a blank canvas with plenty of room for a pool. Two car garage with extra storage! Close to schools, dining, shopping, Raytheon, Amazon, and Davis Monthan! This is the home you have been waiting for!
4 Bedroom Home in Vail - $375,000
