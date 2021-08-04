 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Vail - $375,000
spotlight

4 Bedroom Home in Vail - $375,000

Welcome to this lovely 4 bed, 3 bath property! Front covered patio entry, 2 car garage, and an easy-care landscape with mature trees. Spacious open floor plan, warm palette, beautiful tile floors, ceiling fans, and a Den perfect for your work needs! The stunning kitchen offers ample wood cabinetry, SS appliances, handsome granite counters, walk-in pantry, pendant lighting, and an island with breakfast bar. The loft is perfect for entertaining, plush carpet, generous size bedrooms, & ample closets. The large main bedroom has a window seat, private bath with dual sinks, step-in shower, and a walk-in closet. Great backyard has a covered patio, decorative stone, and an artificial turf where you can enjoy the mini-golf. What are you waiting for? Call now!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News