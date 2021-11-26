 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Vail - $385,000

Welcome to this beautiful 2-story home! Discover the delightful interior featuring a spacious living/dining room w/a soothing palette, gorgeous tile floors, ceiling fans, & window blinds. The stunning eat-in kitchen offers staggered wood cabinets, sparkling SS appliances, granite counters, pantry, and an island w/a breakfast bar. Generous size bedrooms, plush carpet, large closets. The large main bedroom has a sitting area, pristine en suite w/dual sinks, and a walk-in closet. Vast backyard has a relaxing covered patio and a fire pit ready to enjoy. Make this gem yours! Call now.

