4 Bedroom Home in Vail - $400,000

Gorgeous 3bed 2bath, with a 3 car garage in VAIL school district! Step into this gorgeous home with wood tile like flooring, sitting room and dining room near entrance. The gourmet kitchen gives plenty of room to prep and entertain. Built in entertainment center in the living room with large over sized windows. The master en-suite has a one of a kind large separate shower and soaking tub! 2 more large bedrooms, and a den that can be a bedroom as well! The backyard is perfect with no rear neighbors, and backs up to sycamore canyon park.

