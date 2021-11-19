 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Vail - $405,000

Wonderful layout 4 BR plus Den home in the heart of Vail! Main floor features Great Room open to the Kitchen and dining area. Additional Den or Office plus powder room. Gorgeous wood look tile, upscale window coverings and ceiling fans in most rooms. Upstairs features a spacious loft, owner's suite plus 3 additional bedrooms, guest bath and laundry room. Island kitchen with breakfast bar seating, granite countertops, large closet pantry, stainless steel appliances and gorgeous expresso cabinets. Master suite features oversized shower, huge walk in closet and executive height double vanity. Tankless water heater and many energy saving features. Large covered patio and large fully fenced, private backyard with no neighbor behind. Great community in desirable Vail School District!

