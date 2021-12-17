 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Vail - $420,000

Less than a year old and with tons of upgrades!! You'll love this stunning home conveniently located close to shopping and dining and in the highly desired Vail School District! This 4 bedroom home features an open layout perfect for entertaining, 3 full bathrooms and an additional room that can be used as a den or home office! The backyard has a fire pit area and is large enough to fit a pool! Tour this home today and fall in love!

