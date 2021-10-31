*Photos and 3D Tour are of a Savannah model. Interior packages may vary. Floorplans and elevations coming soon.* Come by to see this plan at Estates at Old Spanish Trail! Our 1-story Savannah plan boasts 2,534 square feet with 4-5 beds, 3 baths, and a 3 car garage. This home comes with Stainless Steel Whirlpool electric range with microwave and dishwasher, granite countertops in kitchen and cultured marble in bathroom, tile floors at entry, kitchen, dining, laundry and bathrooms, birch 42 flat panel cabinets, A.O. Smith 50 gallon energy efficient electric water heater, LED disc lights and 9-foot ceilings in first floor! This new impressive community is located along the scenic Old Spanish Trail Road and within the highly sought after Vail School District. It features all single story homes on estate size lots with plenty of natural surroundings. Each home has earned the Energy Star and comes with a builder warranty. Across the nation and in Southern Arizona, we are America's leading homebuilder. Call today for an appointment! Prices, plans, features, materials and options are subject to change without notice.
4 Bedroom Home in Vail - $466,900
