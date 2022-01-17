 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Vail - $499,900

New construction home in brand new Whetstones Shadows subdivision! NO HOA! Toys, boats, RVs, Trailers allowed! This gorgeous home in Vail sits on .96 acres of beautiful land and features the finest finishes. At 2197 sq ft, there are 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a large 3 car garage. The open concept kitchen has beautiful cabinetry, with tons of storage, a large breakfast bar, double ovens, a stainless steel appliance package, canned and pendant lighting, and under cabinet lighting. The master bedroom features patio access, a huge master closet and a stunning on-suite bathroom with dual vanities, custom tiled walk in shower, glass door, and a jetted garden tub with tile surround. Incredible 1 GB fiber optic internet available! Vail Schools. LA is related to seller.

