4 Bedroom Home in Vail - $585,000

Range Price 585,000-610,000. Incredible Custom home on over 1 acre with great Mountain Views. You will love the modern design and open floorplan. Large Windows for lots of light. The kitchen consists of upgraded cabinetry, granite countertops, a granite Island w/ pendant lighting, undermount sink, Stainless steel gas cooktop, built in microwave ,oven, stainless steel hood and a large pantry. The master suite has a free standing tub, large walk in shower, walk in closet, dual sinks with granite countertops and undermount sink and a private covered patio. Beautiful laundry room with custom cabinets, gas or electric for dryer and a laundry sink. Gas fireplace, ceiling fans. Oversized 3 car garage, water softener loop, service door to rear yard and two covered patios.

