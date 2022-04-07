4 Bedroom Home in Vail - $775,000

Living the dream in Coyote Creek. This amazing property has it all...a heated lap pool, stunning views of the Rincon Mountains, 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath plus an office or could be a 4th bedroom. All appliances convey. 2 Fireplaces; #1 in Great Room, #2 in Master Suite, Alder doors, and cabinets, huge covered patio with outdoor kitchen. Lots of fruit trees! Miles and miles of dedicated trails. Coyote Creek is a Master Planned community situated on 1,040 acres. Recreation Center, Equestrian Center 25 minutes to major employers!