4 Bedroom Home in Vail - $819,750

PHOTO RENDERINGS ARE SIMILAR TO THE PLAN.A modern style 3,247 square feet Ocotillo plan built on a 1 acre lot built by Fairfield Homes in Windmill Ridge. This spec home is surrounded by stunning views of the mountains. The home has 12' ceilings, 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms + teen lounge and office. The great room has our signature sliding doors opening out the patio for the best views. Early purchase, buyer can select their own interior design options. Call to schedule an appointment to view this model and other specs in the area. Predicted completion April 2022.

