4 Bedroom Home in Vail - $825,000

Absolutely stunning 4 bedroom & 3 bath new construction home where the integrity of construction & design is impeccable. Located in a small community in Vail, AZ this home offers immaculate views of mountains, sunsets & sunrises from your front courtyard or back porch. Abundance of nature & wildlife greet you every morning, hence why the builder let backyard open to nature. The 3 car x-large garage has 8ft door & plans to convert 3rd bay to RV garage, inquire for details. A spectacular kitchen which features striking corresponding color tones, splendid quartz countertops, oil rubbed cabinet handles w/ champagne fixtures & so much more. To match the perfect kitchen is a large mudroom / butler's pantry w/ maple butcher block countertops, plenty of space for additional appliances & more