 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Vail - $825,000

Absolutely stunning 4 bedroom & 3 bath new construction home where the integrity of construction & design is impeccable. Located in a small community in Vail, AZ this home offers immaculate views of mountains, sunsets & sunrises from your front courtyard or back porch. Abundance of nature & wildlife greet you every morning, hence why the builder let backyard open to nature. The 3 car x-large garage has 8ft door & plans to convert 3rd bay to RV garage, inquire for details. A spectacular kitchen which features striking corresponding color tones, splendid quartz countertops, oil rubbed cabinet handles w/ champagne fixtures & so much more. To match the perfect kitchen is a large mudroom / butler's pantry w/ maple butcher block countertops, plenty of space for additional appliances & more

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Abortion measure fails to make Arizona ballot

Abortion measure fails to make Arizona ballot

Arizona voters will not get a chance to constitutionally protect abortion rights, at least not this year. An initiative drive fell short of needed signatures. That means, absent court intervention, Arizona will be able to start enforcing its territorial-era ban on abortion, which contains no exceptions for rape or incest.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News