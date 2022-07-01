4 Bedroom Home in Vail - $840,000

As you step into this masterpiece, you will be taken aback by the quality and spaciousness of this beautiful, better than new, semi custom home. From the 8' Knotty Alder entry door into the Foyer, this impeccable home offers a panoramic view of Saguaro National Park E. Expansive Great Room flows into the Gourmet Kitchen that boasts a massive island, Alder upgraded cabinets w/crown moldings, Recycle drawer, under counter lighting, drawers w/full extension & a soft close feature, 3 cm Natural Stone Granite countertops, 5 burner 36'' Thermador gas cooktop, 30'' Convection oven & Bosch 800 Series Dishwasher. The craftsmanship is displayed throughout, including Hand Troweled walls & ceilings, Luxury Owners Suite has motorized Hunter Douglas blinds showcasing Rincon Mountains. 4' Ext. in garage