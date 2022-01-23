 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Vail - $949,900

Luxury living at its finest in Coyote Creek a master planned community situated on the out skirts of Tucson.Built in 2018 true Pride of ownership! Upgrades galore. Planked ceramic flooring through-out. Breathtaking views, Great room w/stack stone fire place, chef style kitchen (stainless appliances convey), dining room area off kitchen, 3,337 sf., 4bd, 3-1/2ba, office/den. Backyard is complete with resort style heated pool and spa, brick pavers and a 3 hole putting green. Oversizedgarage with hanging storage. Close proximity to Tucson International Airport, 25 minutes from major employers. Miles and miles of dedicated trails, state of the art equestrian center 2-16 stall barns, 4 showers, 2 feed rooms, 2 round pens, 1 arena and recreation center tennis, pickleball, basketball

