40 days of a greater level of devotion to God

I am encouraging you to participate in 40 days of giving, prayer and fasting during the Lenten season. Lent is the 40-day period on the Christian calendar between Ash Wednesday and Easter Sunday. Traditionally, this period has been used in the church to call believers to a greater level of devotion to God through prayer, repentance, giving and self-denial.
This year, Lent began on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17, and goes until Easter on April 4.
The purpose of any period of fasting and praying is not to fulfill a religious duty. No one should feel compelled to participate in this time of prayer and fasting. I believe, however, that renewed vigor in prayer and fasting is enhanced when we participate in it together. Believers grow in their faith and dependence on God when these disciplines are practiced. Lent is not a duty to be practiced 40 days out of the year but a catalyst for greater use of these disciplines throughout the entire year.
I’m sure you will notice that there are more than 40 days between February 17 and April 4. During Lent, Sundays are not counted in the 40 days. You do not fast on Sundays during Lent because they are feast days. On these days, as we do on Sundays throughout the year, we rejoice in the presence of the Lord and celebrate his resurrection.
During these 40 days you are encouraged to more fervent and urgent prayer, to fasting from food (for short intervals) or luxuries, and giving of yourself or your goods to those in need. Matthew 6:1-18 provides some of the best instruction on giving, prayer, and fasting in the Bible. Study and meditate upon these Scriptures in preparation for Lent.
Giving: In Matthew 6:2-4, Jesus instructs us in this manner regarding giving to the needy.
We learn that giving to the needy is expected, “…when you give to the needy.” It is not a matter of if you should give to the needy but when you do, do it with the right heart and the right motives. That leads to the second point.
Giving to the needy is to be done in secret. Don’t let others know that you are giving to the needy. The only people that need to know are you and the person to whom you are giving assistance. If you blow your own horn when you give to the needy for the sake of public recognition you might receive public recognition—but that is all you’ll receive. God has so much more for you. How much greater is our reward when the Father of the universe, the Lord of all creation, rewards us than when we seek our own reward.
You might ask, “How do I know who the needy are? Who is the needy?” but then if you’re asking that question you’ve kind of missed the point. The focus of Jesus’ teaching is not on determining whether someone has need or not (we all do). The focus is on you understanding that all you have is His and that he wants you to participate in giving that is motivated out of charity (love).
Prayer: In Matthew 6:5-13, Jesus instructs us regarding prayer.
As with the other disciplines, it is clear that Jesus expects his disciples to pray. And that makes sense. Clear, consistent and intimate communication is at the heart of any healthy relationship. God speaks to us through his word and Spirit, and we speak to him in prayer.
Our relationship with God is established through prayer (Psalm 40:1, 2; Romans 10:9, 10), strengthened through prayer (John 14:13, 14), and guarded by prayer (Philippians 4:6, 7). In prayer we declare our praises to God, we seek cleansing from sin through confession before God, we thank God for his provision and work, and we demonstrate our dependence on God for all he has in store for us out of his great riches.
Prayer is expected of Jesus’ followers. Jesus goes on to instruct his disciples that the prayer he expects is to be done in secret. That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t pray in public. It does mean that our public prayers are to be done as humbly and carefully as those done in secret. The discipline of prayer is best learned on our knees in the private places where we can let our hearts sing praise to God, weep over our sin, shout thanks to God for his goodness and faithfulness and cry out to God for help, provision and deliverance. Having practiced fervent prayer in private we will pray in public with greater confidence and conviction.
In all our prayers, both public and private, Jesus teaches us that we are not to ‘heap up empty phrases’. We are to keep our prayers simple, clear, and direct.
Prayer is a discipline that is learned. Practice it.
Fasting: In Matthew 6: 16-18, while giving his Sermon on the Mount, Jesus teaches his disciples about giving and prayer and he teaches them about fasting.
He makes these important notes: 1) fasting, like charitable giving and prayer, is expected. He says “When you fast…” not “If you fast…’. He also teaches, 2) that fasting is a discipline that, when practiced by a disciple, should not necessarily be evident to others. Jesus says that we should do it in secret. His primary emphasis in saying this is that it not be done for personal reward — especially public attention or recognition. His concern is that we not steal glory from God by attracting attention to ourselves. Finally, 3) Jesus teaches that our fasting done in secret produces fruit or reward. He says, “And your Father who sees in secret will reward you.”
Fasting is perhaps best defined as the absenting of something from your life to add something to your life. The things from which you might fast vary from all kinds of food to certain kinds of food or beverages to electronic devices. What is most often added during a period of fasting is prayer.
What will you give up to add in more prayer? Ask the Holy Spirit to use the absence of that thing or those things to prompt you to more prayer, more time in the Bible, and more growth in your life than you’ve ever known before. Remember, don’t fast just because you need to lose a few pounds. Fast because God is calling you to greater devotion to him and less dependence on things that satisfy the flesh.