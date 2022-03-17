OWNER AGENT - 4 acres just above Benson, this property is minutes from shopping and neighborhood schools and has stunning views of the San Pedro Valley! This multi-level house features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, fireplace, jetted jacuzzi tub, 2 car garage, 2 covered balconies, a patio and paved driveway. The main level includes the formal family room with wooden entry doors and vaulted ceilings, laminate plank flooring throughout, granite counter tops in the kitchen, new white cabinets, bay windows in the breakfast nook, separate sink in the island, and stainless steel appliances. The upper level is a full second master suit with private balcony and bathroom. and lower level 2 bedrooms (without closets) and bar area, great for entertaining. Neighboring 32 acre parcel also listed in MLS.
5 Bedroom Home in Benson - $580,000
