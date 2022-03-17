Beautiful home in Los Arroyos del Este community!! This home boasts 17 ft ceilings right as you come in, giving the open floor plan a larger feel. This 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home is perfect for the family that has outgrown their starter home. Large kitchen offers plenty of cabinet storage and countertop space. Conveniently located near I-19 and highly rated school district.
5 Bedroom Home in Green Valley - $326,900
