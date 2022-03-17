 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Green Valley - $326,900

5 Bedroom Home in Green Valley - $326,900

Beautiful home in Los Arroyos del Este community!! This home boasts 17 ft ceilings right as you come in, giving the open floor plan a larger feel. This 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home is perfect for the family that has outgrown their starter home. Large kitchen offers plenty of cabinet storage and countertop space. Conveniently located near I-19 and highly rated school district.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News