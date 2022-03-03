Looking for a new home? This gorgeous 5 bed, 3 bath residence now on the market is for you! Great curb appeal, easy-care landscape, and 2 car garage! Inside you will find a spacious dining & living area w/gorgeous laminate floors and neutral palette throughout. The contemporary kitchen is equipped w/oak cabinetry, ample counter space, SS appliances, track lighting, and an island w/breakfast bar. Cozy loft perfect for entertaining! The primary bedroom features a walk-in closet and ensuite w/dual sinks. Finally, the large backyard includes a covered patio, extended paver seating area, and artificial turf! Your new home is waiting for you, hurry and book a showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Green Valley - $337,000
