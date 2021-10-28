 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Green Valley - $915,000

5 Bedroom Home in Green Valley - $915,000

A Southwestern Estate in the middle of Green Valley. 3Br 3Ba 3 Car garage main House, 2Br 1Ba 1 car garage in Guest house. Everything upgraded, Travertine Tile & Slate throughout. Granite counters, Stainless appliances, Views In All Directions, on private 4.8Ac lot. Step down Living Room with vaulted ceilings, Fireplace, and a View to Die for. Family room has a bar and storage. A totally separate Cooled Wine Room, Outside Ramada with misters and lights. Too many extras to list. This is priced to sell!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News