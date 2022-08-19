 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Marana - $2,500

Need more Bedrooms? Then this well cared for home in the Saguaro Bloom neighborhood is for you. A bedroom and full bathroom are conveniently located on the first floor with the primary bedroom suite and 3 other bedrooms located on the second floor. When you enter the home, you will notice the vaulted ceiling in the living room that is open to the second floor which gives it a spacious feeling. Natural light flows into the open kitchen, dining that features an island, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. The large easy-care backyard and patio are big enough to enjoy hanging out with the family, playing outdoor games, or barbecuing. If you need more space, then you won't want to miss this one. Washer and dryer hook-ups.

