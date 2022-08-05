 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Marana - $2,800

  • Updated

RARE BRAND NEW 5 BEDS 3 FULL BATHS 2 car garage 1 story home in desirable Saguaro Bloom, just 6 mins from freeway & Premium Outlet Mall, near by schools, grocery stores, entertainments, shopping & businesses. Walking distance to pool & park. The house was never lived in. Wonderful floor plan w/great flow, no space wasted. Very bright & open concept w/tall ceiling & lots of nature light. Huge laundry room. So many closets, shelves & storage throughout the house. Great sized kitchen w/big island boasts beautiful granite counter top, dark espresso cabinets & SS appliances. Nice sized private backyard w/covered patio & high block fence. Community features pools, lap pool, spas, splash pad, playgrounds & parks. Staging furniture will be removed. Pets are considered. Fridge & W/D can be provided

