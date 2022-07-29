 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Marana - $2,800

  • Updated

RARE BRAND NEW 5 BEDS 3 FULL BATHS double car garage single story home in desirable Saguaro Bloom, just 6 mins from freeway & Premium Outlet Mall, near by schools, grocery stores, entertainments, shopping & businesses. The house was never lived in. Wonderful floor plan w/great flow, no space wasted. Very bright & open concept w/tall ceiling & lots of nature light. Huge laundry room. So many closets, shelves & storage throughout the house. Great sized kitchen w/big island boasts beautiful contrast between granite counter top, dark espresso cabinets & SS appliances. Nice sized private backyard w/covered patio & high block fence. Community features pools, lap pool, spas, splash pad, playgrounds & parks.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How do restaurants on Mount Lemmon make it work?

How do restaurants on Mount Lemmon make it work?

Why are there so few restaurants on Mt. Lemmon? There's plenty of demand for food and activities in our sky island oasis. This article gives some insight into the difficulties small businesses face on the mountain.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News