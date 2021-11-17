''WOW'' is the first word out of everyone's mouth when they see the amazing setting, quality finishes, & open and expansive layout of this spectacular home. This newly constructed home is now complete and ready for viewing! It sits up high on a cul-de-sac in the exclusive gated Gallery Canyon Community of only 15 estate lots. Cobblestone streets lead you up to sweeping valley views and a saguaro studded canyon. Very Private with over 50 acres of adjacent natural open space. Check out the walls of glass everywhere you look. Split floor plan. No interior steps. This is an entertainer's paradise with expansive outdoor living areas. Walking distance to the Gallery Country Club restaurant and golf facilities. If you are looking for something special, this is it!
5 Bedroom Home in Marana - $3,750,000
