*Photos are of a Van Buren home. Interior packages may vary.*Come by to see this plan at Saguaro Bloom Mesquite Express! Our 1-story Van Buren plan boasts 1,914 square feet with 5 beds, 2 baths, and a 2 car garage. This home comes with black electric range with microwave and dishwasher, laminate countertops in kitchen and bathroom, 16 by 16 brick lay tile floors, 36 birch cabinets in dark espresso, DuPure Ultra Filter Single Stage, LED disc lights and 9-foot ceilings!Homes at Saguaro Bloom are in the Marana School District with Rattle Snake Ridge Elementary at 3.0 miles, Marana Middle School at 5.1 miles, and Marana High School at 3.7 miles.Steps away from the breathtaking Tucson Mountains in NW Marana lies D.R. Hortons premier community of Saguaro Bloom! Saguaro studded cliffs and stunning sunsets abound at this hidden gem of a community. This tranquil master planned community is one of the best locations in all of Marana and Tucson. Now offering our Express Homes series with seven exceptional floor plans with an array of amenities as well. Residents will appreciate the close proximity to schools, shopping and entertainment, and a neighborhood which boasts playgrounds and walking trails. Each home is Energy Star certified and comes with a builder warranty. Call today for an appointment today!Prices, plans, features, materials and options are subject to change without notice.Construction by DRH Tucson Construction, Inc., License #ROC 124600-BREV 3/04/20
5 Bedroom Home in Marana - $360,900
