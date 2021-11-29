*Photos are of a Van Buren home. Interior packages may vary.*Come by to see this plan at Saguaro Bloom Mesquite Express! Our 1-story Van Buren plan boasts 1,914 square feet with 5 beds, 2 baths, and a 2 car garage. This home comes with black electric range with microwave and dishwasher, laminate countertops in kitchen and bathroom, 16 by 16 brick lay tile floors, 36 birch cabinets in dark espresso, DuPure Ultra Filter Single Stage, LED disc lights and 9-foot ceilings!Homes at Saguaro Bloom are in the Marana School District with Rattle Snake Ridge Elementary at 3.0 miles, Marana Middle School at 5.1 miles, and Marana High School at 3.7 miles.Steps away from the breathtaking Tucson Mountains in NW Marana lies D.R. Hortons premier community of Saguaro Bloom! Saguaro studded cliffs and stunning sunsets abound at this hidden gem of a community. This tranquil master planned community is one of the best locations in all of Marana and Tucson. Now offering our Express Homes series with seven exceptional floor plans with an array of amenities as well. Residents will appreciate the close proximity to schools, shopping and entertainment, and a neighborhood which boasts playgrounds and walking trails. Each home is Energy Star certified and comes with a builder warranty. Call today for an appointment today!Prices, plans, features, materials and options are subject to change without notice.Construction by DRH Tucson Construction, Inc., License #ROC 124600-BREV 3/04/20
5 Bedroom Home in Marana - $362,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An off-duty police officer took two women to the ground outside a Tucson restaurant, kneeling on the neck of one. His colleagues investigating the incident made a troubling choice about whom to charge.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Take a look inside this home that sold for $4 million in Tucson.
- Updated
One person was killed and two others were injured in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Tucson's east side.
- Updated
A woman was killed when she was hit by a vehicle as she was lying in the roadway. Tucson Police arrested another woman for leaving the scene.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A new coffee shop, scooter rental and wedding business on Mount Lemmon near Tucson are slated to open by next summer.
- Updated
The "diverging diamond" interchange can handle a higher volume of traffic.
- Updated
A new investigation by The Arizona Republic and a new report analyzing the Maricopa County election "audit" reveal the harsh truth: It had ill intent, was ill-conceived and was carried out badly.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A pair of ranches and a ghost town will be conserved for wildlife and recreation under separate deals brokered earlier this month by nonprofit land trusts.
A woman was killed and a man was injured after the vehicle they were in went off the road and crashed into a tree on Tucson's southeast side.
- Updated
Having enrolled as an online student at Arizona State University earlier this fall, Kyle Rittenhouse has announced he hopes to further pursue an education there.