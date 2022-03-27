*Photos are of a Van Buren home. Interior packages may vary.*Come by to see this plan at Saguaro Bloom Mesquite Express! Our 1-story Van Buren plan boasts 1,914 square feet with 5 beds, 2 baths, and a 2 car garage. This home comes with black electric range with microwave and dishwasher, laminate countertops in kitchen and bathroom, 16 by 16 brick lay tile floors, 36 birch cabinets in dark espresso, DuPure Ultra Filter Single Stage, LED disc lights and 9-foot ceilings!Homes at Saguaro Bloom are in the Marana School District with Rattle Snake Ridge Elementary at 3.0 miles, Marana Middle School at 5.1 miles, and Marana High School at 3.7 miles.Steps away from the breathtaking Tucson Mountains in NW Marana lies D.R. Hortons premier community of Saguaro Bloom! Saguaro studded cliffs and stunning sunsets abound at this hidden gem of a community. This tranquil master planned community is one of the best locations in all of Marana and Tucson. Now offering our Express Homes series with seven exceptional floor plans with an array of amenities as well. Residents will appreciate the close proximity to schools, shopping and entertainment, and a neighborhood which boasts playgrounds and walking trails. Each home is Energy Star certified and comes with a builder warranty. Call today for an appointment today!Prices, plans, features, materials and options are subject to change without notice.Construction by DRH Tucson Construction, Inc., License #ROC 124600-BREV 3/04/20
5 Bedroom Home in Marana - $388,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The shopping center that is home to Whole Foods Market, Bookmans Entertainment Exchange and Zia Records has been sold
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The couple who died on a Saturday morning ride in the Catalina Foothills were among an alarming number of people killed in traffic this year. We need enforcement and physical protection from cars.
- Updated
On Friday, Tucson police arrested a man in connection to a double homicide that happened earlier this week.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A Tucson townhome community that was developed in a mostly-preserved pecan orchard is now on the National Register of Historic Places.
- Updated
According to court records, the girl had been sick for some time before she died but her mother did not seek medical care due to a lice infestation.
- Updated
Bennedict Mathurin is seen as a potential lottery pick, while several other UA players have appeared in mock drafts.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: In at least two Tucson Unified School District schools, most middle-schoolers score far below their grade levels. But students in other grades are rebounding from pandemic disruptions, district says.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: When two of your starters have "one of those weekends," you can’t play the what-if game as Arizona has done so many times after seemingly premature NCAA Tournament exits against everybody from Wisconsin to Xavier to UConn to Illinois.
- Updated
Robert King Jr., 24, who overcame serious childhood health problems and spent his life promoting organ donations, died in carjacking attempt on northwest side.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: After decades on University Boulevard, Gentle Ben's is expanding its presence in the area in a big way with new ventures.