5 Bedroom Home in Marana - $395,000

This BIG 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom 4,000+ sqft home can be found in the growing community of Gladden Farms. The sole downstairs bedroom is perfect for hosting guests or using as an office, media room, or flex space, with a full bathroom adjacent. The kitchen island can double as a breakfast bar, with plenty of legroom to pull up and enjoy a meal. The 3 car garage is perfect for not only your vehicles, but also your toys, motorcycles, or even tools. Make your way upstairs to find the large loft, three bedrooms, hall bath, washer/dryer room, and the massive primary bedroom with french doors. The ensuite boasts a double vanity, shower, garden tub, and a walk-in closet the size of an office to store your clothing. Gladden farms is a great community for walkability with paths, parks, and even a

