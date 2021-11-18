Resort style living is waiting for you in this 5 Bed 5 1/2 Bath breathtaking home designed by Master Architect Timothy F. Robertson. Association & Town of Marana permit approvals are in place & construction can start immediately. This home will sit up high in the exclusive gated Gallery Canyon subdivision of only 15 estates lots. Cobblestone streets lead you to this amazing site that offers sweeping valley views & saguaro studded canyons. Very Private. Check out the open split floor plan with walls of glass everywhere you look. Easy living with no interior steps. Top quality finishes are planned for the most discerning buyers. This is an entertainer's paradise w/ expansive outdoor living areas. Walking distance to the Gallery Country Club facilities. If you want the best, look no further!
5 Bedroom Home in Marana - $4,000,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
- 2 min to read
For Star subscribers: A new casino planned by the Pascua Yaqui Tribe in Tucson would create hundreds of jobs and bring in revenue for the city.
- Updated
The weekly tally of new cases across Pima County has risen above the summer 2020 peak, when cases first surged here.
- Updated
Four men killed at a party at a mobile home community on Tucson's southwest side range in age from 18 to 24, police said.
- Updated
A federal grand jury in Tucson issued the indictments and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tucson is handling the prosecution..
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Flower Child and Doughbird are set to open next year at Campbell Plaza.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Blake Masters was a brilliant student and friend at Tucson's Green Fields Country Day School, his friends say. Now he's unrecognizable to them as he seeks the Trump endorsement.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: After rescuing the baby javelinas — known as "reds" because of their youthful, auburn hair — a Tucson couple is seeking changes to in-ground garbage bins that attract and trap wildlife.
- Updated
County considering suing city of Tucson over new rates that will see the average Tucson Water customer in unincorporated county limits will see monthly water bills increase from $50.28 to $56.45 per month.
- Updated
We may be in the desert, but we can still ice skate! Thanks to the City of Tucson and Rio Nuevo, a temporary ice skating rink is returning to downtown Tucson for the holidays.
- Updated
Tucson, Arizona, will be one of the thousands of communities around the globe that will receive a powerful message of hope this November as Je…