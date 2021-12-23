Resort style living is waiting for you in this 5 Bed 5 1/2 Bath breathtaking home designed by Master Architect Timothy F. Robertson. Association & Town of Marana permit approvals are in place & construction can start immediately. This home will sit up high in the exclusive gated Gallery Canyon subdivision of only 15 estates lots. Cobblestone streets lead you to this amazing site that offers sweeping valley views & saguaro studded canyons. Very Private. Check out the open split floor plan with walls of glass everywhere you look. Easy living with no interior steps. Top quality finishes are planned for the most discerning buyers. This is an entertainer's paradise w/ expansive outdoor living areas. Walking distance to the Gallery Country Club facilities. If you want the best, look no further!
5 Bedroom Home in Marana - $4,000,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
New retailers, a Starbucks and a restaurant are planned for this central Tucson shopping center.
- Updated
A stretch of North First Avenue is in the top 10% for pedestrian crashes citywide and was meant to be made safer in the coming years, but a funding gap has put it at risk.
A suspected intoxicated driver sped through a red light, crashing into and killing a woman on Tucson's east side Monday, police said.
- Updated
Places to play tourist in Tucson include Mount Lemmon, the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, Sabino Canyon, local restaurants and more.
- Updated
The jury took less than two hours to find Tucson gastroenterologist Dr. Fadi Deeb at fault in the 2016 death of a woman in his care.
- Updated
Conservators just wrapped a month-long study of the façade at San Xavier Mission, and even those who have worked there for decades were surprised by what they found.
- Updated
- 3 min to read
New Tucson apartments are commanding rents up to $3K and feature a movie theater, a two-story gym and a rooftop deck.
- Updated
Tetairoa "T-Mac" McMillan becomes the highest-rated commit in Arizona history, according to 247Sports.com.
- Updated
From strolling through the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum to eating a holiday dinner at Hotel Congress or Chef Wang, here's a list of places offering things to do and eat on Christmas Day in the Tucson area.
- Updated
Pima County residents are now required to wear masks indoors, although there's no real enforcement behind the mandate.