5 Bedroom Home in Marana - $4,250,000

Resort style living is waiting for you in this 5 Bed 5 1/2 Bath breathtaking home designed by Master Architect Timothy F. Robertson. Association & Town of Marana permit approvals are in place & construction can start immediately. This home will sit up high in the exclusive gated Gallery Canyon subdivision of only 15 estates lots. Cobblestone streets lead you to this amazing site that offers sweeping valley views & saguaro studded canyons. Very Private. Check out the open split floor plan with walls of glass everywhere you look. Easy living with no interior steps. Top quality finishes are planned for the most discerning buyers. This is an entertainer's paradise w/ expansive outdoor living areas. Walking distance to the Gallery Country Club facilities. If you want the best, look no further!