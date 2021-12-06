5 bedroom/3 bath home sets on beautiful premium lot! Large kitchen with lots of cabinets, counter space, island, pantry room, and stainless appliances. Large family room, formal living room, and formal dining room. Upstairs has a HUGE loft! Home features a downstairs bedroom & bath with 4 bedrooms upstairs. All upstairs bedrooms have walk-in closets. Spacious Master Bedroom with in suite master bath. Master Bath has both a shower and tub, dual sinks, and LARGE walk in closet. Beautiful back yard with lemon, orange, apricot, fig, peach, plum and apple trees! Backed to open space and running trail so no neighbors behind. Large covered patio perfect for entertaining. 3 car garage with lots of built in cabinets and large laundry room! A great family home!
5 Bedroom Home in Marana - $400,000
