Beautiful Gladden Farms Gem with fabulous upgrades. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets and granite counter tops, new back splash and large walk in pantry. Throughout home are stylish light fixtures, upgraded electrical outlets with USB ports and tile flooring in wet areas and carpet in bedrooms. One bedroom and full bathroom down stairs. Upstairs you'll find the den and 4 bedrooms with custom paint as well as second floor laundry. Landscaped back yard with fruit trees, grape vines, above ground pool and large gazebo. And you'll absolutely love the privacy of no homes behind you. Keep your energy bills low with the solar. Family friendly community in the Marana school district with great amenities that include splash pad, community park, dog park and beautiful walking path
5 Bedroom Home in Marana - $419,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
New retailers, a Starbucks and a restaurant are planned for this central Tucson shopping center.
- Updated
A stretch of North First Avenue is in the top 10% for pedestrian crashes citywide and was meant to be made safer in the coming years, but a funding gap has put it at risk.
- Updated
Three to four aisles, involving mostly paper products, caught fire about 7 a.m.
A suspected intoxicated driver sped through a red light, crashing into and killing a woman on Tucson's east side Monday, police said.
- Updated
Places to play tourist in Tucson include Mount Lemmon, the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, Sabino Canyon, local restaurants and more.
- Updated
From strolling through the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum to eating a holiday dinner at Hotel Congress or Chef Wang, here's a list of places offering things to do and eat on Christmas Day in the Tucson area.
- Updated
Pima County residents are now required to wear masks indoors, although there's no real enforcement behind the mandate.
- Updated
A 4-year-old boy who wandered away from his family home near Sells, Arizona, with his dog was found 24 hours later following an intensive search.
- Updated
Sergio Agustin Oliveros, 41, walked away from St. Joseph's Hospital Thursday afternoon and was last seen wearing a hospital gown near East Broadway Boulevard and South Wilmot Road.
- +2
- Updated
The Arizona Board of Regents asked the agency that regulates lawyers to investigate and discipline Attorney General Mark Brnovich.