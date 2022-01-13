 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Marana - $419,999

5 Bedroom Home in Marana - $419,999

Beautiful Gem with fabulous upgrades. FRESHLY PAINTED NEUTRAL INTERIOR! Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets and granite counter tops, new back splash and large walk in pantry. Throughout home are stylish light fixtures, upgraded electrical outlets with USB ports and tile flooring in wet areas and carpet in bedrooms. One bedroom and full bathroom down stairs. Upstairs you'll find the den and 4 bedrooms as well as second floor laundry. Landscaped back yard with fruit trees, grape vines, above ground pool and large gazebo. And you'll absolutely love the privacy of no homes behind you. Keep your energy bills low with the solar. Family friendly community in the Marana school district with great amenities that include splash pad, community park, dog park and beautiful walking pat

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bobcats are busy on Tucson's Tumamoc Hill
Subscriber

Bobcats are busy on Tucson's Tumamoc Hill

  • Updated

For Star subscribers: The hill is one of Tucson's most popular outdoor destinations, and not just for humans. A study tracking the city's urban bobcats shows that. Plus, the study has produced a few surprises for researchers about the cats' behaviors.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News