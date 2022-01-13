Beautiful Gem with fabulous upgrades. FRESHLY PAINTED NEUTRAL INTERIOR! Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets and granite counter tops, new back splash and large walk in pantry. Throughout home are stylish light fixtures, upgraded electrical outlets with USB ports and tile flooring in wet areas and carpet in bedrooms. One bedroom and full bathroom down stairs. Upstairs you'll find the den and 4 bedrooms as well as second floor laundry. Landscaped back yard with fruit trees, grape vines, above ground pool and large gazebo. And you'll absolutely love the privacy of no homes behind you. Keep your energy bills low with the solar. Family friendly community in the Marana school district with great amenities that include splash pad, community park, dog park and beautiful walking pat
5 Bedroom Home in Marana - $419,999
