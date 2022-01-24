 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Marana - $420,000

Fabulous location of this Northwest charmer. Lovely welcoming 5 bedroom home with lots of room for everyone! Split floor plan with an open great room and vaulted ceilings. A comfortable kitchen sits inside this spacious floor plan with a large living room and dining area. Backyard is perfect for entertaining. Amazing views of Saguaro Studded cliffs and amazing sunsets. (Ask about Carpet Allowance).

