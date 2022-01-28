This stunning 5 bedroom, 3 bath home will have you appreciating the finer things in life. Extended 2 car garage with plenty of parking out front and storage for all your toys and tools. The home has 2500 sq ft of living space with upgraded finishes throughout. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and granite countertops along with an upgraded walk in pantry door. Master bedroom with an on-suite and HUGE walk-in closet - is a dream come true - especially with mountain views out back; as there are no developments behind the house. The backyard is plentiful with space and the neighbors are spaced out nicely compared to other neighborhoods in the area. Irrigation and pest control systems compliment the garden beds, tree and plant life in the yard. This home is ready to make yours.
5 Bedroom Home in Marana - $425,000
